meteor shower

Here's when the Geminid meteor shower, one of the year's best, will peak

In this long exposure photo, a streak appears in the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower
AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File

The nights are getting longer and colder, but one of the year’s best meteor showers is set to hit its peak in coming weeks, and this year’s show may be one of the best in years.

According to NASA, the Geminid meteor shower began earlier this month, and will continue until Christmas Eve.

Meteors in this shower tend to radiate from the star Castor, which is located in the Gemini constellation, thus giving the Geminids their name.

What makes this meteor shower special is that most originate from the trails of comets that have made their way through the Solar System, but the Geminids originate from the trail of an asteroid known as 3200 Phatehon, which was discovered in the 1980’s, according to NASA.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The peak of this year’s Geminid meteor shower is expected to occur during the early morning hours of Dec. 14, and that is great news for stargazers.

That is because the December new moon is set to take place just two days before the meteor shower peaks, meaning that moonlight won’t be able to drown out most of the meteors that will be visible to the naked eye.

In fact, the Geminid meteor shower is one of the most prolific of the year, spawning as many as 120 meteors per hour at its peak, according to EarthSky.

Local

Christmas 18 mins ago

Here's when Advent starts in 2023

Business 1 hour ago

Experts say this is the no. 1 riskiest shopping scam. How you can avoid falling victim

Residents who want to see the show are urged to find as dark a spot as possible, then to allow their eyes to adjust for at least 30 minutes. The radiant point of the meteor shower will be at its highest point in the sky at approximately 2 a.m., according to NASA and EarthSky, so you’ll have to stay up a bit later than usual to see the show at its peak.

Even though the radiant point will be overhead, meteors could be visible throughout the sky, according to experts.

This article tagged under:

meteor shower
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us