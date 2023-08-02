Here's when classes begin for Chicago Public Schools for the 2023-24 school year

The 2023-24 school year is rapidly approaching, and Chicago Public Schools students only have a few weeks before instruction resumes.

Under the calendar approved by officials earlier this year, the first day of school in the 2023-24 year will take place on Monday, Aug. 21.

School clerks will return to campuses on Aug. 9, while teachers will begin preparations for the year with Teachers Institute Days beginning on Aug. 14, according to the CPS calendar.

Students and faculty will have Labor Day off on Sept. 4, according to the calendar, and students will also get Sept. 22 off for a professional development day for teachers and faculty.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day will also be observed by the district on Oct. 9, with parent-teacher conferences pausing instruction on Oct. 26 and 27.

In all, students will have 176 days of instruction during the school year, which is currently scheduled to come to an end on June 6.