Here's what happened outside Walmart in Country Club Hills on Monday morning

Terrifying moments erupted outside a Walmart in south suburban Country Club Hills when a shootout transpired after multiple armed suspects tried to rob an armored truck, police said.

According to the Country Club Hills Police Department, at around 10:24 a.m., officers were initially called to Walmart, 4005 W. 168th Place, regarding what was initially referred to as an "active shooter" incident. An FBI spokesperson stated that an armored truck had pulled up in front of the store when a car approached at a high rate of speed and the people inside started firing shots. The employees in the armored truck exchanged gunfire with the suspects, as did a Walmart security officer, police said.

A suspect was struck by at least one round, according to the FBI.

Following the shootout, the shooters ran from their vehicle and carjacked a car from an elderly individual nearby. Authorities had yet to release a description of the suspects as of Monday night.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction of suspects in any local armored car robberies, including Monday's incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or potential suspects was asked to call the Country Club Hills Police Department at 708-798-3191 or the Chicago FBI Office 312-421-6700.