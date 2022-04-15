Here's the One Illinois County Ranked at Medium Risk for COVID Transmission

While COVID-19 metrics have either improved or remained stable throughout most of Illinois in the past week, at least one county has seen a rise in community spread of the virus.

As of Friday, Champaign County was listed as a medium level for COVID transmission, compared to the 101 other counties in Illinois, which were said to be experiencing low community levels.

In a Facebook post, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District advised residents of the change from low to medium community level status, encouraging people to protect themselves and know their risks as Easter weekend gets underway.

According to the CDC, Champaign County was experiencing 374.84 cases per 100,000, 5.3 new COVID admissions per 100,000 people and 1% of staffed in-person beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

In such counties with medium community levels, people who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID should consult with their physician about whether they should wear a mask or take other precautions.

People in counties with low and medium COVID levels do not need to wear masks.

In communities within the 'high category, residents are encouraged to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status, and to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.

As of Friday, no counties in Illinois were said to be experiencing high transmission, a marked improvement from a week earlier. Last week, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope and Saline counties were listed as having high community levels.