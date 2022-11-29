Here's How You Can Win Free McDonald's For Life

With Christmas quickly approaching and holiday wish lists being filled out, one seemingly outlandish request will be granted to three lucky winners and three of their friends.

This holiday season, McDonald's is offering the "McGold Card', which entitles the eventual winners and three of their friends to free McDonald's for life, totaling 12 McGold Cards.

Starting on Dec. 5, each purchase made in the McDonald's app will bring you one step closer to a chance at the McGold Card, according to the chain.

However, a purchase is not necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Those wishing to enter the sweepstakes without a purchase and enrollment in the MyMcDonald's Rewards program can fill out this form beginning Dec. 5.

A purchase does not improve a participant's chances of winning, officials for McDonald's said.

Eligibility is open to all ages 16 and older that reside in any of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. The following individuals are not eligible for the sweepstakes, according to McDonald's:



(a) a McDonald’s restaurant franchise owner or a director, officer, employee, agent or independent contractor of a McDonald’s franchise restaurant;

(b) a director, officer, employee or agent of McDonald’s USA, LLC, its parent company or their respective subsidiaries, affiliated companies or service agencies;

(c) a director, officer, employee, agent or independent contractor of any entity engaged in the development, production or distribution of Appstakes materials or of any entities retained by Sponsor or its agencies to assist in any way with the administration or advertisement of the Appstakes or the development of the McDonald’s App or Mobile Order & Pay;

(d) an immediate family member (defined as spouse, IRS dependent, or biological, foster, in-law, adoptive or step- parents, siblings, or children) of, or anyone who resides in the same household as, any person in any of the preceding categories.

The McGold Card offering free McDonald's for life is based on two free meals a week for up to 50 years, according to a press release from the chain.

Three separate random drawings will occur on or near Jan. 9, 2023 to determine the winners of the McGold Cards.

Additionally, McDonald's will be rolling out special deals each week leading up to Christmas, beginning on Dec. 5.

Among the deals offered next month at McDonald's are a buy-one, get-one Big Mac, a free 6 pc. McNuggets with a $1 minimum purchase and a $0.50 double cheeseburger.

More information on the upcoming promotions offered by McDonald's this holiday season can be found here.