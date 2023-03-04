Here's How You Can Celebrate Women's History Month in Chicago

This March marks the 36th annual Women's History Month.

The month-long observance is a time to honor and celebrate the accomplishments of women throughout U.S. history. Chicago in particular has been home to female trailblazers, from Ida B. Wells to Gwendolyn Brooks to Jane Addams.

Here are four local celebrations honoring the women who've made a difference in the world as we know it this Women's History Month:

Bold Voices, Bold Women: The Women’s History Month UN-Gala event will feature a live performance of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues," and a post-gala dance party led by female DJs.

When: Saturday, March 4

Where: The Beverly Arts Center

International Women’s Day Celebration at Old Town School of Folk Music: This free event is a part of the World Music Wednesday's series and will feature a variety of Latino American music artists. These include Patricia Ortega, La Paula Herrera and Neusa Sauer.

When: March 8

Where: Old School of Folk Music

International Women’s Day Market: This is the second annual pop-up market in the Lincoln Square/Ravenswood area. It will feature over three dozen local, women-owned vendors selling various products.

When: Sunday, March 12

Where: Artifact Events

Artist-in-Residence: A Long Walk Home: A Long Walk Home is a Chicago-based art organization that works to end violence against girls and women. The organization is hosting a month-long collaborative artists-in-residence program focusing on create awareness for missing and murdered Black girls and young women.

When: Throughout the month of March

Where: The Chicago Cultural Center