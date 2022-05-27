Here's How to Track Your Tax Refund

It's been more than a month since 2022 Tax Day passed. Have you received your refund yet?

If not, there's a way to track it -- and that goes for both state and Federal. Here's how, and what else to know about tax refunds.

How to Track Your Federal Tax Refund

According to the Internal Revenue Service, you can use the online "Where's My Refund?" tool to check the status of a refund that's owed to you from the current tax year, as well as two years' previous.

In order to track your refund, you'll need to provide:

Your social security number

Your filing status

The refund amount

According to the IRS, you must enter the exact whole dollar Refund Amount shown on your tax return.

"Providing the exact whole dollar amount is essential to receiving the correct response," the agency says.

After entering your information, the tool will provide you with one of three statuses:

Return received. Refund approved. Refund sent.

The tool is updated once a day, the IRS says, and gives taxpayers a projected refund issuance date as soon as it’s approved.

The service can provide status details 24 hours after e-filing a return.

If it's been more than 21 days since a tax return was e-filed or more than six weeks since mailing a return, taxpayers can call a tax help hotline to talk to a representative.

If the IRS needs more information to process the return, you'll be contacted by mail.

How to Track Your Illinois Tax Return

The Illinois Department of Revenue has its own "Where's My Refund?" online tool.

In order to find the status of your return, you'll need to provide your Social Security Number or your ID number, as well as your total refund amount.

When Was the 2022 Deadline to File Taxes?

This year, the deadline was later than usual -- April 18.

Most years, Tax Day falls on April 15. W

The date change is due Emancipation Day, a holiday observed in Washington D.C. marking the freeing of slaves, that is celebrated on April 16.

Federal employees are given the day off, including at the Internal Revenue Service.

This year, April 16 falls on a Saturday, meaning that the nearest weekday is on the 15th of the month.

As a result, the deadline for tax filing is pushed forward to April 18.

How Soon Are Tax Refunds Issued?

According to the IRS, one out of 10 refunds is issued in less than 21 days.

As of the week ending April 1, the IRS has sent out more than 63 million refunds worth over $204 billion.

What's the Average Tax Refund?

The average refund is $3,226, according to the IRS.

What if I Filed for an Extension?

If you've filed for a tax extension (the deadline to do so was April 18), your taxes are now not due until Oct. 17. However, the IRS recommends filing sooner than that deadline.

“We encourage those who expect a refund, but requested an extension, to file as soon as they’re ready. We process returns on a first-in basis, so the sooner the better,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

“There’s really no reason to wait until October 17 if filers have the relevant information to file now."