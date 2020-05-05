Illinois Will Reopen on a Region-by-Region Basis. Here’s How the State is Broken Up

As Illinois continues its phased plan to reopen, the state has been divided into four major health regions with 11 sub-regions, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

Pritzker says the plan will operate on a "region-by-region basis" and can be updated as the situation across the state develops.

The health regions are based on the Illinois Department of Public Health's divisions and have been in place for years, Pritzker said.

Here is how the regions have been divided:

Northeast

Region 11

Parts of Cook

Region 8

Parts of Cook

DuPage

Region 9

Parts of Cook

Kane

Parts of Kendall

Parts of Lake

McHenry

Region 10

Parts of Cook

Parts of Lake

Region 7

Parts of Cook

Parts of Grundy

Parts of Kankakee

Parts of Kendall

Parts of Will

North-Central

Region 1

Boone

Carroll

DeKalb

Jo Daviess

Lee

Ogle

Stephenson

Whiteside

Winnebago

Region 2

Bureau

Fulton

Henderson

Henry

Knox

LaSalle

Livingston

Marshall

McDonough

McLean

Mercer

Peoria

Putnam

Rock Island

Stark

Tazwell

Warren

Woodford

Central

Region 3

Adams

Brown

Calhoun

Cass

Christian

Greene

Hancock

Jersey

Logan

Macoupin

Mason

Menard

Montgomery

Morgan

Pike

Sangamon

Schuyler

Scott

Region 6

Champaign

Clark

Clay

Coles

Crawford

Cumberland

DeWitt

Douglas

Edgar

Effingham

Fayette

Ford

Iroquois

Jasper

Lawrence

Macon

Moultrie

Piatt

Richland

Shelby

Vermilion

Southern

Region 4

Bond

Clinton

Madison

Monroe

Randolph

St. Clair

Washington

Region 5

Alexander

Edwards

Franklin

Gallatin

Hamilton

Hardin

Jackson

Jefferson

Johnson

Marion

Massac

Perry

Pope

Pulaski

Union

Wabash

Wayne

White

Williamson

Pritzker said these regions are based on factors such as access to healthcare facilities and number of beds in intensive care units, and they will not change.

According to Pritzker, Illinois began phase two of its reopening plan on May 1, when a modified order took effect allowing some businesses to reopen. The earliest any location can begin entering phase three will be May 29, he said.

As for businesses that violate the guidelines put in place in each phase or open too soon, Pritzker said they risk having their "permits or their licenses removed from them."

Following Pritzker's plan, phase five will mark the time when large events, festivals, conventions and carnivals can be held. The time when that final phase can be reached is still far away, according to the governor.

"We have to figure out how to live with COVID-19 until it can be vanquished – and to do so in a way that best supports our residents’ health and our healthcare systems, and saves the most lives," Pritzker said.