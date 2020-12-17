Here's How Many Doses of the Coronavirus Vaccine Each Hospital in Illinois is Receiving

Hospitals across the state reported Thursday that they have officially received their doses of the coronavirus vaccine in accordance with their vaccination plan.
After arriving in the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile, the vaccine doses were then sent to Regional Hospital Coordinating Centers and then delivered to area hospitals by local health departments, according to state officials.
However, Cook, Lake, Madison and St. Clair counties are receiving vaccine shipments directly from the federal government and expect doses to arrive before the end of the week.
Here's where the vaccines have been distributed in Illinois:
Bureau
- Perry Memorial Hospital (110)
- Order of St. Francis: St. Margaret Hospital (150)
Carrol
- Freeport Health Network (65)
Christian
- Taylorville Hospital (50)
- Pana Hospitals (50)
Clay
- Clay County Hospital (140)
Clinton
- Breese Hospital (350)
Coles
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Memorial (475)
DeWitt
- Warner Hospital and Health Services (50)
DuPage
- Central DuPage Hospital (2,925)
- DuPage County Health Department (495)
- DuPage Medical Group (975)
- Edward Hospital (1,950)
- Elmhurst Hospital (1,950)
- Glen Oaks Hospital (975)
- Good Samaritan Hospital (975)
- Hinsdale Hospital (1,950)
- Marianjoy Hospital (975)
Fayette
- Sarah Bush Vandalia (170)
Ford
- Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services (105)
Greene
- Boyd Community Hospital (70)
Iroquois
- Iroquois Medical Hospital (200)
Jefferson
- Crossroads Community Hospital (50)
- Good Samaritan Hospital (325)
Jersey
- Jersey Community Hospital (125)
Knox
- Galesburg Cottage Hospital (150)
- Order of St. Francis: St. Mary (650)
LaSalle
- Illinois Valley Community Hospital (290)
- Order of St. Francis: St. Paul Hospital (285)
- Order of St. Francis: St. Elizabeth Hospital (290)
Macon
- Decatur Memorial Hospital (495)
- St. Mary's Hospital (490)
Marion
- SSM St. Mary's Hospital -- Centralia (250)
- Salem Township Hospital (75)
Mason
- Mason District Hospital (110)
McDonough
- McDonough District Hospital (205)
Morgan
- Passvant Hospital (440)
Ogle
- Rochelle Community Hospital (155)
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital (200)
Perry
- Marshall Browning (100)
- Pinckneyville Community Hospital* (50)
Pike
- Illini Community Hospital (40)
Jasper
- Effingham Hospital St. Anthony's (20)
Jo Daviess
- Midwest Medical Center (85)
Kane
- Advocate Sherman Hospital (960)
- AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center (955)
- AMITA Health St. Joseph's Medical Center (960)
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital (960)
- Rush Copley Medical Center (960)
Kankakee
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital (540)
- Riverside Healthcare Hospital (1,030)
Randolph
- Sparta Community Hospital (110)
- Red Bud Regional Hospital (110)
- Chester Memorial Hospital (110)
Richland
- Carle Richland Memorial Hospital Olney (155)
Rock Island
- Genesis Health System (500)
- Unity Point Health Trinity (500)
Saline
- Harrisburg Medical Center (50)
- Ferrell Hospital (60)
Shelby
- Hospital Sisters Health System: Good Shephard Hospital (50)
Tazewell
- Order of St. Francis: St. Francis Hospital (31)
- Unity Point: Methodist Hospital (113)
Union County
- Union County Hospital (160)
Warren
- Order of St. Francis: Holy Family Hospital (120)
Wayne
- Fairfield Memorial Hospital (105)
Whiteside
- CGH Medical Center (435)
- Morrison Community Hospital (30)
Will
- AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook (975)*
- Silver Cross Hospital (2,110)
- Silver Oaks Hospital (150)
- St. Joe's Hospital (1,725)
Williamson
- Herrin Hospital (895)
- Heartland Regional Medical Center (120)*
- Franklin Hospital (20)
Winnebago
- Order of St. Francis: Anthony Hospital (1,210)
- JB Mercy Hospital (1,645)
- Swedish American Hospital (1,435)
Vaccines directly from the RHCC to hospitals:
- Order of St. Francis: St. Francis Hospital (975)
- St. John's Hospital (705)
- Southern Illinois University at Carbondale Hospital (115)
- Carle Hospital (460)
Illinois health officials noted there were seven counties that were allocated doses, but did not have hospitals within the county. The vaccines in the counties went to the local health departments.