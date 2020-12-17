Here's How Many Doses of the Coronavirus Vaccine Each Hospital in Illinois is Receiving

Hospitals across the state reported Thursday that they have officially received their doses of the coronavirus vaccine in accordance with their vaccination plan.

After arriving in the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile, the vaccine doses were then sent to Regional Hospital Coordinating Centers and then delivered to area hospitals by local health departments, according to state officials.

However, Cook, Lake, Madison and St. Clair counties are receiving vaccine shipments directly from the federal government and expect doses to arrive before the end of the week.

Here's where the vaccines have been distributed in Illinois:

Bureau

Perry Memorial Hospital (110)

Order of St. Francis: St. Margaret Hospital (150)

Carrol

Freeport Health Network (65)

Christian

Taylorville Hospital (50)

Pana Hospitals (50)

Clay

Clay County Hospital (140)

Clinton

Breese Hospital (350)

Coles

Sarah Bush Lincoln Memorial (475)

DeWitt

Warner Hospital and Health Services (50)

DuPage

Central DuPage Hospital (2,925)

DuPage County Health Department (495)

DuPage Medical Group (975)

Edward Hospital (1,950)

Elmhurst Hospital (1,950)

Glen Oaks Hospital (975)

Good Samaritan Hospital (975)

Hinsdale Hospital (1,950)

Marianjoy Hospital (975)

Fayette

Sarah Bush Vandalia (170)

Ford

Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services (105)

Greene

Boyd Community Hospital (70)

Iroquois

Iroquois Medical Hospital (200)

Jefferson

Crossroads Community Hospital (50)

Good Samaritan Hospital (325)

Jersey

Jersey Community Hospital (125)

Knox

Galesburg Cottage Hospital (150)

Order of St. Francis: St. Mary (650)

LaSalle

Illinois Valley Community Hospital (290)

Order of St. Francis: St. Paul Hospital (285)

Order of St. Francis: St. Elizabeth Hospital (290)

Macon

Decatur Memorial Hospital (495)

St. Mary's Hospital (490)

Marion

SSM St. Mary's Hospital -- Centralia (250)

Salem Township Hospital (75)

Mason

Mason District Hospital (110)

McDonough

McDonough District Hospital (205)

Morgan

Passvant Hospital (440)

Ogle

Rochelle Community Hospital (155)

Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital (200)

Perry

Marshall Browning (100)

Pinckneyville Community Hospital* (50)

Pike

Illini Community Hospital (40)

Jasper

Effingham Hospital St. Anthony's (20)

Jo Daviess

Midwest Medical Center (85)

Kane

Advocate Sherman Hospital (960)

AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center (955)

AMITA Health St. Joseph's Medical Center (960)

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital (960)

Rush Copley Medical Center (960)

Kankakee

AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital (540)

Riverside Healthcare Hospital (1,030)

Randolph

Sparta Community Hospital (110)

Red Bud Regional Hospital (110)

Chester Memorial Hospital (110)

Richland

Carle Richland Memorial Hospital Olney (155)

Rock Island

Genesis Health System (500)

Unity Point Health Trinity (500)

Saline

Harrisburg Medical Center (50)

Ferrell Hospital (60)

Shelby

Hospital Sisters Health System: Good Shephard Hospital (50)

Tazewell

Order of St. Francis: St. Francis Hospital (31)

Unity Point: Methodist Hospital (113)

Union County

Union County Hospital (160)

Warren

Order of St. Francis: Holy Family Hospital (120)

Wayne

Fairfield Memorial Hospital (105)

Whiteside

CGH Medical Center (435)

Morrison Community Hospital (30)

Will

AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook (975)*

Silver Cross Hospital (2,110)

Silver Oaks Hospital (150)

St. Joe's Hospital (1,725)

Williamson

Herrin Hospital (895)

Heartland Regional Medical Center (120)*

Franklin Hospital (20)

Winnebago

Order of St. Francis: Anthony Hospital (1,210)

JB Mercy Hospital (1,645)

Swedish American Hospital (1,435)

Vaccines directly from the RHCC to hospitals:

Order of St. Francis: St. Francis Hospital (975)

St. John's Hospital (705)

Southern Illinois University at Carbondale Hospital (115)

Carle Hospital (460)

Illinois health officials noted there were seven counties that were allocated doses, but did not have hospitals within the county. The vaccines in the counties went to the local health departments.