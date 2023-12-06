Here's a sneak-peek at the menu as McDonald's spinoff CosMc's nears opening

A highly anticipated McDonald’s spinoff restaurant is set to open its doors this week, and we’re learning more about the menu offerings at the new business.

The restaurant, which will be known as CosMc’s, will have a soft opening later this week, with McDonald’s saying that it will be a ‘small format, beverage-led concept’ with a limited menu and some truly unique offerings.

“Inspired by nostalgia and powered by a menu of bold, refreshing beverages and tasty treats, CosMc’s is landing earthside for us humans to enjoy,” the company said.

According to internet sleuths, the restaurant appears to be based on a vintage McDonald’s mascot named CosMc, an alien who appeared in ads in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The first images of the restaurant’s menu were released this week, and they include a wide variety of drinks, including:

-Specialty lemonades and teas

-Blended beverages, including the “Sour Energy Slush,” and “Tropical Spiceade”

-Cold coffee drinks, including the “S’mores Cold Brew.”

Other add-ons will include boba, flavored syrups, energy boosters, Vitamin C shots and more, according to the company.

As for the food options, a few McDonald’s favorites like the Egg McMuffin will be included, but so will some decidedly non-traditional offerings:

-Spicy Queso Sandwich

-Savory Hash Brown Bites

-Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich

-Pretzel Bites

-Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae

-Caramel Fudge Brownie Sundae

-Caramel Fudge Brownies

-McPops

Roughly 10 locations are expected to open by the end of 2024, according to the company.

McDonald’s had previously teased plans to test out the new restaurant over the summer, but it wasn’t until a mysterious building in Chicago’s suburbs was revealed to be the first location of the new establishment.