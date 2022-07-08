Here Are All the Concerts Taking Place at Wrigley Field This Year

It's concert season in Chicago, and one of the best places to see a show is the same place you might enjoy some peanuts, Crackerjack and an Old Style beer:

The Friendly Confines.

Many of the 2022 shows ones that were originally scheduled for 2021, but were canceled due to the coronavirus.

Here's what's playing at Wrigley Field this summer:

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe feat. Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

"The Stadium Tour" concert, which was rescheduled from Aug. 29, 2021, takes place July 8.

Zac Brown Band

The country rock band, known for tunes like "Chicken Fried" and "Toes" plays at the friendly confines on July 9.

Chris Stapleton

The country music star will play at Wrigley on July 23 with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples, and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell.

The concert was rescheduled from July 17, 2021.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's "The Chromatic Ball" concert at Wrigley takes place Aug. 15. The show was previously set to take place Aug. 27, 2021.

The Lumnieers

The band's Brightside World Tour stops at Wrigley Field on Sept. 3 and features special guests Caamp and James Bay.

