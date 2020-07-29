clear the shelters

Help NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters This August

Here's how to join the month-long adopt-and-donate campaign

NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago are kicking off the annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 1, in Chicago and surrounding suburbs to help pets in need find their forever homes.

This year, we're expanding Clear the Shelters to a full month and adding a new donation component to help generate critical funds for Chicago-area shelters and rescues.

The effort will continue through Aug. 31 as part of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ national Clear the Shelters campaign, taking place in approximately 150 markets from coast to coast.

Local

coronavirus illinois 25 mins ago

Watch Live: Pritzker Gives Coronavirus Update at 12 P.M.

2020 census 1 hour ago

Watch Live: Mayor Lightfoot to Announce New Census Campaign in Chicago

In addition a special Clear the Shelter adoption day will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 29. Each shelter's adoption process and policy will still be in place during this event.

Find a shelter near you in the list below!

Please check each shelter's adoption policies and procedures. Please also note that social distancing is required at all locations in addition to other required health measures.

Animal Care League
1011 Garfield St, Oak Park, IL 60304

Animal Outreach Humane Society
3370 Shoppers Drive, McHenry, IL 60051

A.R.F. Animal Rescue Foundation
531 W. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60189

Aurora Animal Care & Control
600 S. River St., Aurora, IL. 60506

Chicago Animal Care and Control
2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL. 60608

Effingham County Animal Humane Society
12073 N. 1000th Rd., Effingham, IL. 62401

Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control
9704 S. Charles St., Chicago, IL. 60643

Heartland Animal Shelter
2975 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL. 60062

Hinsdale Humane Society
21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL. 60521

Humane Indiana
421 45th St., Munster, IN., 46321

LaPorte Animal Care Shelter
2855 West State Road 2, LaPorte, IN., 46350

Livingston County Humane Society
21179 North 1358 East Road, Pontiac, IL., 61764

Michiana Humane Society
722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, IN. 46360

Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter
2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL. 60015

PAWS Chicago
1997 N. Clybourn, Chicago, IL. 60614

Peoria County Animal Protection Services
2600 NE Perry Ave., Peoria, IL. 61603

Rover Rescue of Illinois
1512S. Randall Rd., Geneva, IL. 60134

South Suburban Humane Society
1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights, IL., 60411

Spay and Stay
3060 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL. 60087

The Anti-Cruelty Society
157 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL. 60654

The Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
2054 E. Estate Road 130, Hobart, IN. 46342

Tree House Humane Society
7225 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL. 60608

Winnebago Animal Control Services
4517 N. Main Street, Rockford, IL. 61103

This article tagged under:

clear the sheltersClear the shelters Chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us