Helicopter crashes into Indiana's Cedar Lake; FAA launches investigation

Two people were onboard a helicopter that crash landed in a lake in Indiana Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported Robinson R22 helicopter crashed at about 2 p.m. into Cedar Lake in Indiana.

Details on the conditions of the two people in the helicopter at the time of the crash weren't immediately released.

The fire department in Hobart, Indiana, said its dive team was on standby following the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

