Heavy Rainfall Causes Partial Collapse of Bridge in Seneca

Heavy downpours in Chicago's far southwest suburbs on Monday night prompted a flash flood warning and caused a bridge in Seneca to partially collapse, stranding a driver over a massive hole in the structure, authorities said.

Seneca Police Chief George Lamboley said that at around 10:55 p.m. Monday, Seneca police received a call reporting a crash on 2350th Road, also know as River Road in Seneca.

Officer Kelsey Kowalski said she arrived at the scene to find a truck stranded over a massive hole in the washed out and partially collapsed bridge and assisted the driver out of the vehicle.

A flash flood warning was in effect for parts of LaSalle and Grundy counties overnight Monday, as more than six inches of rain fell within a matter of hours in several communities.

The flash flood warning was issued for both counties and was in effect until 1:30 a.m. as a band of heavy rain became stuck over the area, with several inches of rain falling before the showers finally began dissipate and move east.

In Seneca, 4.24 inches of rain were reported within a three-hour span. In another portion of that community, 4.58 inches of rain were reported, according to the National Weather Service.

According to another local storm report, a total of 6.19 inches of rain fell within a three-hour span in Verona, a community located in Grundy County. In Kinsman, more than a foot of water was observed flowing over a roadway near the intersection of South Kinsman and West Grand Ridge Roads, forcing cars to avoid the intersection and to find higher ground.

Fortunately for the area, Tuesday will remain mostly dry. Wednesday night could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms, with thunderstorms likely again on Thursday.

By the time the weekend rolls around, things will dry out in the Chicago area, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and sunny skies expected by Saturday.