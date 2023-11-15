‘Heavy' police presence reported in McHenry County; Johnsburg residents asked to shelter in place

The McHenry County Sheriff overnight and into early Wednesday morning reported a large police presence in Johnsonburg and has asked residents to shelter in place.

"There will be a heavy police presence in the area of Hamlin Dr & Fillmore Rd in Johnsburg until further notice," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday. "Any residences in the area are asked to shelter in place until advised overwise. Please avoid the area until further notice."

The sheriff's office confirmed to NBC Chicago that the scene remains "active." No further details were provided.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Early Wednesday morning, Johnsburg School District 12 tweeted that area schools would be closed Wednesday "due to an ongoing police matter" in the district.

Due to an ongoing police matter in a neighborhood in our district, Johnsburg Schools will be closed today, Wednesday November 15th. More information will be provided later this morning. — Johnsburg School District 12 (@JohnsburgSD12) November 15, 2023

Johnsburg, in Northern Illinois, is approximately 60 miles outside of Chicago.

This developing news story will be updated as more information becomes available.