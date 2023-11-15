McHenry County

‘Heavy' police presence reported in McHenry County; Johnsburg residents asked to shelter in place

Johnsburg Schools will be closed Wednesday "due to an ongoing police matter," the Johnsburg School District said

The McHenry County Sheriff overnight and into early Wednesday morning reported a large police presence in Johnsonburg and has asked residents to shelter in place.

"There will be a heavy police presence in the area of Hamlin Dr & Fillmore Rd in Johnsburg until further notice," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday. "Any residences in the area are asked to shelter in place until advised overwise. Please avoid the area until further notice."

The sheriff's office confirmed to NBC Chicago that the scene remains "active." No further details were provided.

Early Wednesday morning, Johnsburg School District 12 tweeted that area schools would be closed Wednesday "due to an ongoing police matter" in the district.

Johnsburg, in Northern Illinois, is approximately 60 miles outside of Chicago.

This developing news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

