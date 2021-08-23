Heather Mack, Convicted in 2014 Murder of Her Mother in Bali, to be Released From Prison: Report

The Chicago woman convicted of murdering her mother at a Bali hotel and stuffing her body in a suitcase will be released from prison later this year, according to published quotes from her attorney.

Yulius Benyamin Seran, the attorney representing Heather Mack in the case, told AFP this week that his client will be released from prison in Bali in October.

“Her sentence will be completed in October…and then she’ll be completely free,” Seran said.

Mack, 25, was in the seventh year of a 10-year prison sentence handed down after she was convicted of killing her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack in 2014. Mack’s then-boyfriend Tommy Schaeffer was also convicted in the case, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

In the 2014 attack, Schaefer admitted to repeatedly striking the 62-year-old von Wiese-Mack with a fruit bowl. He claimed self-defense in the case.

Mack, who was pregnant at the time of the murder, was convicted of assisting Schaefer.

After the murder, the couple stuffed Mack inside of a suitcase, then left the suitcase inside of a taxi, according to authorities.

In a 2019 interview, Mack told The Daily Mail that she wanted to remain in Indonesia after her release to care for her 6-year-old daughter, whom she gave birth to in prison in 2015. She reportedly could face deportation back to the United States upon her release, according to the publication.