Heat Wave, Humidity Continue Into the Week for Chicago

Relief could come this weekend, but until then hot and humid conditions linger in Chicago since the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Sunny skies will turn party cloudy throughout the day as hot, hazy and humid conditions cover the area on Tuesday.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday afternoon and early evening with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices could reach the upper 90s, but will likely stay cooler by the lakefront.

An Air Quality Alert continues for NE Illinois and NW Indiana through Tuesday night.

Conditions are only expected to get warmer from here as the hottest days of the week will likely arrive between Wednesday and Thursday with heat index values expected to reach between 100 and 105 degrees.

With a possible storm during the day, Wednesday's highs will likely be low to mid 90s, with a heat index reaching near 100.

Hot temperatures are set to continue Thursday as heat indices could rise above 100, reaching up to 102 as the hot temperatures are set to continue. Temperatures cool slightly by Friday, with highs in the upper 80s to 90, but humid conditions will likely persist.

On average, Chicago sees 16 days where the temperature exceeds 90 degrees in an entire year, but the city has already seen 13 days above that threshold, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago officials said the city's "extreme heat plan" will be activated when the National Weather Service forecasts a heat index in excess of 105 to 110 degrees for at least two consecutive days.

As part of the plan, the city will provide cooling centers, cooling buses, well-being checks and more, officials said.

There will also be wellness checks for some of the area's most vulnerable populations, including homeless residents, seniors and people with disabilities.

Beaches in Chicago remain closed due to the pandemic, and numerous public pools and splash pads across the region are also shuttered because of the illness, leaving residents scrambling to find ways to beat the heat.