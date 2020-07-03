Chicago Officials Announce Plans to Keep Residents Safe in Holiday Weekend Heat

With hot and humid conditions expected throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Chicago officials announced new plans for keeping residents safe in the heat.

Public health officials in the city on Friday announced resources and services "to help residents cope safely with extreme weather conditions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that includes cooling centers throughout the city."

Officials said the city's "extreme heat plan" will be activated when the National Weather Service forecasts a heat index in excess of 105 to 110 degrees for at least two consecutive days.

That plan will include cooling centers, cooling buses, well-being checks and more, officials said. There will also be wellness checks for some of the area's most vulnerable populations, including homeless residents, seniors and people with disabilities.

Cooling centers will be located at:

Englewood Center

1140 W. 79th Street

Chicago, IL 60621

Garfield Center

10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60612

King Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove

Chicago, IL 60653

North Area Center

845 W. Wilson Ave.

Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago Center

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila Center

4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago, IL 60639

The centers will be opened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. During heat emergencies, the city also plans to expand cooling spaces to other buildings like libraries, park facilities and City Colleges facilities as needed.

Friday looks to be mostly sunny, hot and moderately humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, but low 80s along the lakefront.

The holiday itself on Saturday will be still hot and moderately humid, mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 90s inland, but low to mid 80s by the lake.

There's a slight chance of an isolated storm on Sunday, otherwise conditions will be mostly to partly sunny and hot with moderate humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s inland, but low to mid 80s lakefront.

Back to reality on Monday brings more humidity with a slight chance of a shower or storm again. Partly sunny and hot conditions are in store, with highs in the low to mid 90s inland, but cooler along the lakefront.