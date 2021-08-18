Harvey Woman Killed in Interstate 57 Crash Wednesday, Police Say

A suburban woman is dead and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 early Wednesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the 24-year-old Harvey resident was driving southbound on the highway near 159th Street when the vehicle left the roadway, striking the guardrail on the right side of the expressway.

The vehicle then went back to the left across all lanes of traffic and struck a concrete median twice before coming to a stop, according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other women, a 32-year-old and a 24-year-old, were both taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An investigation remains underway, and no cause of the crash has yet been determined.