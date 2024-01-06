Harvey responds after social media users claim residents were trapped in boarded-up apartments

The city of Harvey said Saturday that it has addressed safety concerns at two apartment buildings, where multiple people posted videos on social media, claiming residents were trapped inside boarded-up units.

One video was posted on TikTok Friday evening, showing boards covering doors and windows at a multi-story building in the 14400 block of South Halsted Street. A woman claimed units were being boarded up with residents still inside, insisting that was the case for at least three separate apartments. She pointed to one unit, saying an elderly man was trapped inside.

The same TikTok user posted an updated video Saturday afternoon, in which she said boards had been taken off the doors and windows of units where people were still living. She goes into one man's apartment and asks, "They boarded you up in here, mister...?" to which he replied, "Yep." The poster visits another resident, who she claimed, too, had been trapped in her apartment.

That resident shared a copy of a letter from the village of Harvey, which was dated Dec. 14, that stated the Building Department decided it was in the best interest of residents and the public to evacuate two buildings - 14445 and 14437 Halsted. Both buildings, according to the letter, posed an "imminent safety risk" to those who use the stairs and balconies.

The letter, which was addressed to the property owners, said both buildings must be vacant by Dec. 29 and urged the owners to prepare their tenants to leave by then.

The city of Harvey issued a statement on Saturday in which it detailed safety concerns, and actions that had been taken, but didn't address whether anyone had been trapped inside apartments. In the statement, the city said it conducted an extensive and thorough investigation dating back to October and took "immediate actions" in the interest of public safety.

The city said it did not evict anyone from the properties, but communicated with the property owners regarding the need to "immediately rectify the dangerous living conditions." On Oct. 17, city officials initiated discussions with the property owners - Jay Patel and Henry Cho - regarding structural issues and collapsed stair risers at 14445 South Halsted and 911 calls for illegal acts taking place at the properties, according to the statement.

At a meeting, it was recommended that a structural engineer be hired to assess damages and create necessary drawings, according to the city. The Building Department granted a two-week period for the task to be completed, and a temporary structure blocking the risers was approved for two weeks while construction was set to take place.

According to the city, the property owners were notified in writing that the building's structural integrity had exceeded its life expectancy and that evacuations by Oct. 28 were mandatory. That information, city leaders said, was the property owners' responsibility to communicate to the tenants.

On Dec. 14, the Building Department determined that both 14445 and 14437 South Halsted posed an "imminent safety risk," particularly due to "extensive deterioration of balconies and stair risers." Most recently, on Friday, both properties were boarded up by the property owners, according to the city.

That same day, the Harvey Police Department performed several inspections and wellness checks at the property, the statement said.