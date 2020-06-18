Waukegan

Hand Sanitizer Causes Vehicle Fire in Suburban Waukegan

Similar incidents have been reported across the country

Waukegan Fire Department

A small bottle of hand sanitizer left on a car's dashboard caused the vehicle to catch fire Thursday in suburban Waukegan, according to the fire department.

Fire officials stated that sunlight shining through the windshield onto the sanitizer was enough to cause the fire to ignite. The owner had been refilling the bottle with 80% alcohol sanitizer that was supplied by her employer, officials said.

The owner was able to spray a small amount of water through a small hole in the windshield, extinguishing the fire.

Posted by Waukegan Fire Department on Thursday, June 18, 2020

In a Facebook post, the Waukegan Fire Department said other similar incidents have happened across the country, and with the summer heat, they strongly recommend hand sanitizer isn't kept in vehicles.

This article tagged under:

Waukeganhand sanitizerhand sanitizer fire
