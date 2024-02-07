Hammond man sentenced to 3 life terms for 2015 killings

A Hammond man convicted of ordering a gang shooting that killed two innocent bystanders was sentenced to three life terms in federal prison.

Eduardo Luciano, 35, was sentenced to three life terms for his role in the killings as a “Jefe” or “Boss” in the Latin Counts Street Gang.

Last year, a jury found Luciano guilty of conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, and two counts of using a firearm to commit murder. He received one life count for each of the murders and a third for racketeering.

“This case shows that the prosecution of crime is more of a marathon than a sprint,” Clifford Johnson, the U.S. Attorney for Northern Indiana said.

16-year-old Lauren Calvillo and 33-year-old Christopher White were struck by stray bullets in June 2015 after a member of the Latin Counts opened fire on a vigil for a rival gang member near the intersection of Beall and Fayette in Hammond. Neither one was participating in the event.

Wednesday, Calvillo’s mother Ollie Hudson thanked police and ATF agents for their work in bringing her daughter’s killers to justice. “She was an incredible soul,” Hudson said. “She was definitely my princess, she touched so many lives.”

Christopher White’s sister Penny Robinson also thanked investigators saying her brother would have appreciated their work.

The eight-and-a-half-year investigation into the killings also did significant damage to the street gangs who operated in Hammond and across the Illinois/Indiana border according to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

“We have initiated five RICO investigations into the major Chicago gangs that are operating in northwest Indiana, and we have successfully dismantled and disrupted all those gangs,” said Jason Gore, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago region.

Today, the block where the shootings happened is marked by an honorary street sign for Lauren Calvillo and her memory serves as inspiration for her mother’s campaign against gun violence.

“Her life was cut way too short, but I will always cherish the memories,” Ollie Hudson said.