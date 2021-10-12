Halloweek: Here Are Ways to Safely Celebrate Halloween in Chicago Amid COVID Pandemic

With Halloween just around the corner, the city of Chicago has released a schedule filled with ways to safely celebrate the holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago's Halloweek will take place from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, according to a release from city officials, and involves nine major COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

Here's guidance from the city for Halloweek:

Masks are required for unvaccinated children trick-or-treating outdoors Do not congregate while trick-or-treating Choose a small group of friends with whom to tick-or-treat Eat candy at home or after washing your hands Wear a mask while interacting with children handing out candy, as well as social distancing where possible Show people you're participating in the Halloween holiday by leaving a light on or sign a window Do not participate in Halloween events if you have symptoms of COVID Masks are not required for outdoor activities throughout the week when social distancing is possible Masks should be worn for all indoor Halloween activities for all people age 2 and older

Chicagoans can download a sign through the city's website to be displayed in the window, notifying people whether or not they are participating in Halloween this year.

"Beginning October 23, we're offering a weeklong celebration of trick-or-treating and other activities that our children and families can once again enjoy," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "As we celebrate this holiday in a reimagined way, I want to remind everyone that this wouldn't be possible without masking, social distancing, and most importantly vaccinations."

These are some events happening in Chicago for Halloweek:

Oct 23: UPSIDE DOWN Parade from noon to 3 p.m. in Washington Park

Oct. 30: Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade from 6 to 8 p.m. on State Street

Oct. 23-30: 11 pop-up Halloween events on residential streets from Chicago Park District

Oct. 23-30: Campfire Horror Movie Series from Chicago Park District with Halloween-themed treats

Oct. 23-30: Golden tickets will be hidden in 10,000 Halloween bags from Bloomer Chocolate Company. The winners will receive a 10-pound Bloomer Chocolate bar

To submit an event or learn more, click here.