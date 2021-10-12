Halloweek: Here Are Ways to Safely Celebrate Halloween in Chicago Amid COVID Pandemic

With Halloween just around the corner, the city of Chicago has released a schedule filled with ways to safely celebrate the holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Chicago's Halloweek will take place from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, according to a release from city officials, and involves nine major COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.
Here's guidance from the city for Halloweek:
- Masks are required for unvaccinated children trick-or-treating outdoors
- Do not congregate while trick-or-treating
- Choose a small group of friends with whom to tick-or-treat
- Eat candy at home or after washing your hands
- Wear a mask while interacting with children handing out candy, as well as social distancing where possible
- Show people you're participating in the Halloween holiday by leaving a light on or sign a window
- Do not participate in Halloween events if you have symptoms of COVID
- Masks are not required for outdoor activities throughout the week when social distancing is possible
- Masks should be worn for all indoor Halloween activities for all people age 2 and older
Chicagoans can download a sign through the city's website to be displayed in the window, notifying people whether or not they are participating in Halloween this year.
"Beginning October 23, we're offering a weeklong celebration of trick-or-treating and other activities that our children and families can once again enjoy," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "As we celebrate this holiday in a reimagined way, I want to remind everyone that this wouldn't be possible without masking, social distancing, and most importantly vaccinations."
These are some events happening in Chicago for Halloweek:
- Oct 23: UPSIDE DOWN Parade from noon to 3 p.m. in Washington Park
- Oct. 30: Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade from 6 to 8 p.m. on State Street
- Oct. 23-30: 11 pop-up Halloween events on residential streets from Chicago Park District
- Oct. 23-30: Campfire Horror Movie Series from Chicago Park District with Halloween-themed treats
- Oct. 23-30: Golden tickets will be hidden in 10,000 Halloween bags from Bloomer Chocolate Company. The winners will receive a 10-pound Bloomer Chocolate bar
