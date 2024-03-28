Swimming

Half-price Raging Waves tickets available in 1-day deal on Friday

By NBC Chicago Staff

It may not be time to put on the swimsuit yet, but Illinois' largest water park is giving those yearning for summer an early chance at a unique deal.

In a one-day promotion only valid on Friday, Raging Waves Waterpark in Yorkville is offering 50% off tickets, meaning tickets will be available for $27.50.

Notably, the discount is valid on any general admission day throughout the 2024 season, though it cannot be combined with other ticket offers or discounts.

The 58-acre waterpark is located at 4000 N. Bridge Street, and will operate from June 1 to Sept. 2 for the 2024 season.

Raging Waves tickets can be purchased on the waterpark's website here.

