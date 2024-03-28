Half-price Raging Waves tickets available in 1-day deal on Friday

It may not be time to put on the swimsuit yet, but Illinois' largest water park is giving those yearning for summer an early chance at a unique deal.

In a one-day promotion only valid on Friday, Raging Waves Waterpark in Yorkville is offering 50% off tickets, meaning tickets will be available for $27.50.

Notably, the discount is valid on any general admission day throughout the 2024 season, though it cannot be combined with other ticket offers or discounts.

The 58-acre waterpark is located at 4000 N. Bridge Street, and will operate from June 1 to Sept. 2 for the 2024 season.

Raging Waves tickets can be purchased on the waterpark's website here.