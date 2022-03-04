Gunman Kills Dog, Wounds Man in Edgewater Attempted Robbery

Police are searching for a gunman who wounded a man and killed the man’s dog early Friday in the Edgewater neighborhood during an attempted robbery.

The man was outside with his dog shortly before 5 a.m. when someone came up in the 5200 block of North Winthrop Avenue and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man, 35, was shot in his leg and taken in fair condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. The dog was also struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman ran away and was not in custody, police said.

The shooting happened during an attempted robbery and police were increasing patrols in the area, Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) said in an email to constituents.

It was the third reported shooting in the Edgewater community area this year.

On Feb. 21, a person was wounded by gunfire in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Avenue, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On Jan. 22, man was shot after yelling at gunmen who were robbing a woman in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue.