Grand Lux Café releases statement upon announcement of upcoming closure after 21 years in business

The restaurant, which has been in business for more than two decades, will offer its last day of service on Christmas Eve, the café confirmed to NBC Chicago

A longtime Magnificent Mile staple unexpectedly announced their upcoming closure on Thursday, revealing the restaurant will close for good by the end of the year.

Grand Lux Café, which had been in business for over 20 years, will be serving diners for the final time on Dec. 24, the restaurant confirmed to NBC Chicago in a statement.

"We are working with our staff to help them transition to other opportunities in one of our nearby concepts," the restaurant said in a statement. "We have enjoyed being a part of the downtown Chicago community and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other restaurants in the area."

The restaurant, originally created by The Cheesecake Factory, did not give a reason behind its upcoming closure.

Grand Lux joins AT&T, Verizon and Old Navy in businesses that have recently closed along the city's iconic shopping strip.

