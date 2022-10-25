Goodbye Blue Skies, Hello Showers: Chicago, Suburbs to See Heavy Rain For Next 24 Hours

Goodbye clear blue skies, hello waves of soaking rain.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team, steady rain showers coming up from the southwest are expected to bring nearly 24 hours of rain across the Chicago area, beginning early Tuesday morning. The rain is not expected to come to an end until around 8 a.m. Wednesday, NBC 5 Storm Team says. By that time, the area is predicted to have racked up approximately 2.5 inches of rainfall.

Tuesday morning showers are expected to remain light. However, forecast models show rain amplifying as the day goes on, with the heaviest waves expected to occur Tuesday afternoon and into the evening commute.

According to Storm Team 5, the rain is expected to blanket the entire Chicago area, with the most significant precipitation expected across central and northern Illinois in McHenry, Cook, Lake, DuPage, Dekalb, LaSalle, Kankakee, Grundy and Kendall counties, along with Will, Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

(1/2) ☔️☔️ Waves of soaking rainfall will occur today & tonight, with 1 to 2 inches for many locations, although a maximum swath of over two inches is expected for a portion of northern IL. Localized poor draining, minor flooding will probably be seen in spots. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/WuNWYndGfG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 25, 2022

(2/2) 🕒 Some of the heavier rain will fall ahead of & during the late day/evening commute. Prepare for longer travel times. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon & evening. Showers will gradually end late tonight into early Wednesday morning. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/XO3AjpZa7V — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 25, 2022

While localized flooding may be possible, the overall threat of flooding remains low, the National Weather Service says, due to the long duration of precipitation. However, windy conditions and fallen leaves gathering near drains and sewers could increase that risk.

Although isolated thunderstorms may occur, severe weather is not anticipated, NWS says.

And though temperatures will continue to drop as the week continues, the air Tuesday remains on the warmer side, with highs predicted in the low-to-mid 60s.

Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 50s, with rain showers gradually ending in the morning. The following days are expected to be dry, NBC 5 Storm Team says, with seasonal temperatures remaining in the 50s and 60s throughout the week and into the weekend.