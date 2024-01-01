Good Samaritan helps first responders rescue woman injured in Gary rollover crash

A Good samaritan assisted police in Northwest Indiana with locating a woman who was trapped in a car following a crash early Monday morning, according to authorities.

At around 3:40 a.m., a woman called 911 and reported that the vehicle she and a second person were in had flipped over. Police and other emergency responders tried to locate the vehicle, but weren't able to do so. After around two hours, the Gary Police Department requested assistance.

One of the woman inside the car managed to exit the vehicle and flag down a good Samaritan, who helped an off-duty Lake County Sheriff's Department officer and a Gary police officer find the scene, authorities said.

The passerby and officers worked together to locate the car in the Buffington Harbor area near the former Majestic Star casino. The woman who was trapped in a vehicle told emergency responders she couldn't feel her legs at which point the fire department was notified, said sheriff's officials.