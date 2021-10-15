‘Gold Over America Tour:' Olympic Gymnasts to Perform at Allstate Arena Sunday

Gold medalist Simone Biles, as well as a number of other Olympic gymnasts, will take their talents to Rosemont this weekend as part of the 2021 "Gold Over America Tour."

Billed as "high-octane, fun-filled experience," "Gold Over America," also called G.O.A.T., will get underway at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Allstate Arena.

The tour's team will include notable gymnasts like Biles, Mykayla Skinner, Jordan Chiles, Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Peng-Peng Lee and Katelyn Ohashi, among others.

The action-packed performance will "showcase athletic brilliance but also showcase each athlete's own inspiring championship journey and bring the audience closer to the action than ever before," according to the event's website.

Tickets range in price from about $50 to over $200, with many seats still available Friday. To buy tickets, click here.

Before heading to the Chicago area, the tour will make stops in St. Louis on Friday and Milwaukee on Saturday.

Biles, Skinner and Chiles competed on Team USA in this summer's Tokyo Olympics in late July and early August. After Biles withdrew due to a mental health issue, the team brought home a silver medal in the all-around competition.

Skinner individually won the silver medal in the Tokyo Games for vault, after Biles also pulled out of the competition. Biles was able to compete in the individual beam competition and won the bronze.