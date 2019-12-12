Gold Coin Worth $1,600 Dropped in Suburban Salvation Army Kettle

A gold coin worth $1,600 was dropped into a Salvation Army kettle in Naperville this week, the organization announced.

The 1978 South Africa Krugerrand 1-ounce gold coin was left by an anonymous donor at Casey’s Foods Tuesday, according to the Salvation Army Metropolitan Division.

The donation will go to the Salvation Army Aurora Corps Community Center, which was ringing the bells at the time the coin was dropped.

“While we don’t know who the donor is, we do know the hope their gift provides,” Capt. Rich Forney, corps officer for The Salvation Army Aurora Corps, said in a statement. “This gift helps families seeking rent assistance, utilities, or emergency food to get through the week. All of these immediately come to mind as I think about so many who will benefit from this extraordinary gold coin gift, and all that is given in the kettles. We accept with much gratitude this gift, and every donation entrusted to us to serve our neighbors in need.”