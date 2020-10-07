South Chicago

Girl in Serious Condition After Being Shot in Russell Park

Chicago police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was shot in the back while playing with a group of friends on Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, the girl was in a park in the 8300 block of South South Shore at approximately 8:14 p.m. when an individual walked up to the group and fired shots.

Police say the girl was hit in the back, and she was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

According to police, no suspect is in custody, and Area Two Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

