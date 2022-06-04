Girl Arrested For Social Media Threats Against Fellow Middle School Students: Cook County Sheriff

A middle school student in the Cook County village of Phoenix has been charged with disorderly conduct after a police investigation determined she posted threats targeting fellow students at the school, authorities said.

The investigation began Thursday when the Cook County Sheriff's Office, at the request of the Phoenix Police Department, responded to a call of a threat at Coolidge Middle School.

The building was placed on lockdown as a precaution while a K-9 unit from the sheriff's office and the Community Safety Team conducted a check of the school, according to a press release from sheriff's officials.

Authorities later learned a juvenile posted "life-threatening images and messages" on social media, and through further investigation, were able to identify the student in question, police said.

The student was transported to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of disorderly conduct.