Girl, 6, Shot in West Englewood, Chicago Police Say

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine. The girl was near the street when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, Chicago police stated.

She was taken to an area hospital and said to be in good condition. Additional information about what led up to the shooting wasn't immediately available.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate.