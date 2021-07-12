Goldfish

Giant Goldfish Found in Minnesota Lake Spark Warning from City

Goldfish, among other fish, aquatic plants, birds, invertebrates and reptiles are listed as regulated invasive species, according to Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources.

By Carina Lopez

Photos of enlarged goldfish found in a Minnesota lake have sparked a warning from officials:

“Please don't release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes!"

The City of Burnsville tweeted Friday that groups of large goldfish were recently found on Keller Lake.

The city advised pet owners not to dispose of their goldfish in lakes, as they contribute to poor levels of water quality. 

"They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants,” the city tweeted. 

Minnesota has state laws to minimize the spread of invasive species of wild animals and aquatic plants in the state. The state uses a four-tiered system to classify them- prohibited, regulated, unregulated nonnative species or unlisted nonnative species.

As safe as they may be in your fishbowl, they could pose a threat to the local ecosystem. 

Regulated invasive species are legal to possess, sell, buy and transport but they cannot be released in public waters. 

