Genesis Adds Second Chicago Show to Start of Band's 2021 Tour

"Due to overwhelming demand," Genesis has announced a second Chicago concert as part of the band's "The Last Domino?" tour, their first tour in 14 years.

The second "and final" show will be held on Nov. 16 at the United Center.

Tickets for the Nov. 15 and 16 performances go on sale at noon Friday.

Chicago's shows kick off the highly-anticipated tour, which was announced late last month by Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford.

On the tour, Collins, Banks and Rutherford will be joined by their longtime guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer and Nic Collins on drums.

Genesis’ last U.S. tour was 2007’s Turn It On Again: The Tour.