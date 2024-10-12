Gary

Gary police investigating homicide after missing person found dead

At around 6 p.m. on Friday, investigators with the Gary Police Department were searching the area of Clay Street and East 23rd Court when they located a body.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A homicide investigation was underway on Saturday after a Gary, Indiana, man was found dead five days after he was reported missing, police said.

At around 6 p.m. on Friday, investigators with the Gary Police Department were searching the area of Clay Street and East 23rd Court when they located a body. Utilizing a drone, authorities located a body approximately 15 feet away from the roadway. The scene was secured by Gary police, as well as the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force, police said.

Authorities identified the body as a 25-year-old Gary man who was reported missing on Oct. 6, according to Gary police. His identity had yet to be released as of Saturday afternoon.

While the specifics of what led to his death weren't released, police did confirm detectives were investigating the case as a homicide. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force at 219-755-3855.

