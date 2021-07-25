Gary Family Renews Push for Answers 6 Years After Toddler and Aunt Disappeared

Six years to the day after a 2-year-old boy and his aunt disappeared from a relative's home in Gary, Indiana, the young child's parents and other loved ones united Sunday and intensified their calls for answers from both police and the community.

On July 25, 2015, 21-year-old Diamond Bynum and her nephew King Walker went missing from her father’s home in Gary, police said at the time.

King's parents believe Bynum, who has special needs, took the 2-year-old while other relatives were sleeping. Even though it's been six years since the two were last seen, family members believe both are still alive.

"I think they are somewhere with someone still in Gary," said Ariana Walker, King's mother. "I still think they are somewhere close."

In 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age progression photo of King, showing how he may look in present-day.

Speaking at a press conference Sunday morning, family members said they have no leads and aren't satisfied with the Gary Police Department's investigation.

Relatives said they received a lack of help, and it's only made things worse.

"To me, I don’t feel like they have been helpful at all during the whole process," Walker, King's mother said. It’s like they’ve been fighting us every step of the way."

Family members said their next steps include hiring a private investigator and obtaining the original police report.

"My heart, my mind, I can’t keep going on like this," said La Shann Walker, King's grandmother. "I need answers."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bynum or King Walker is asked to call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-7300.