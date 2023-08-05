Garfield Park shooting leaves 14-year-old boy in critical condition

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday in Garfield Park.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of West Van Buren Street when they found the boy with two gunshot wounds to the head just before 6 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
