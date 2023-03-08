Funeral Services to be Held Thursday for Fallen CPD Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso

Family, friends and colleagues will gather Thursday morning to pay tribute to the life of Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, who was shot to death while responding to a domestic violence call last week.

Vasquez Lasso, 32, was killed during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood last Wednesday afternoon.

The funeral mass honoring Vasquez Lasso will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located in the 7700 block of South Western Avenue.

The funeral mass will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website, as well as the station’s 24/7 News Streaming Channel.

A procession will then take place to a private interment, according to the family.

A visitation was held in his honor Wednesday, with hundreds of law enforcement officers paying tribute, as well as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Expressions of sympathy and fond memories of Vasquez-Lasso can be shared here.