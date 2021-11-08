Funeral Details for Iñaki Bascaran Released as Questions Remain

The family of a 23-year-old Lake View man whose body was found in the Chicago River after going missing on Halloween said they are still trying to comprehend how Iñaki Bascaran died, even as they release funeral details for the beloved young man.

“We’re still trying to comprehend that our Iñaki isn’t coming home in the way we all desperately hoped he would,” his father Jose Bascaran said. “There are not enough words of gratitude to capture the appreciation we have for everyone who helped in the search for our son.”

Funeral services will be held Nov. 10 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Glenview. The wake will be at 3 p.m. with a mass beginning at 7 p.m.

Iñaki Bascaran was reported missing in the early hours of Oct. 31 after leaving Celeste, a bar in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, according to his father.

Friday night, Chicago police confirmed Bascaran’s body was recovered from the river near the 1000 block of South Wells Street.

Inaki Bascaran’s father Jose speaks out ahead of a search of Chicago’s River North neighborhood after his son was reported missing over the weekend.

Hundreds of volunteers assisted the family in their search for Bascaran, scouring River North and holding a candlelight vigil outside the young man’s Lake View apartment.

“While there are still many unknowns at this time, Iñaki’s family and friends said they know one thing for sure: They are forever grateful for the love and support from every single person who touched this case,” according to a written statement from a private detective company the family hired.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released a cause of death pending further investigation.

Iñaki Bascaran was at his apartment Oct. 30 with his friend Kayli Fradin, watching scary movies before he left to meet a group of people at Celeste. He was last seen on video from a surveillance camera leaving the club alone.

Bascaran told his roommate over Facetime that he was heading home, but he never returned, according to his family.

“Iñaki’s smile and energy just lit up a room,” Fradin said. “He had a big heart, always made people laugh and loved soccer, shows like ‘The Office’ and his dog Max.”

Bascaran was a graduate of Glenbrook South High School in Glenview and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He worked for a media company, according to his father.