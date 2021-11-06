Family of Iñaki Bascaran Speaks Out After Body of Missing 23-Year-Old Recovered from Chicago River

The family of Iñaki Bascaran gave a message to the public after the missing 23-year-old's body was pulled from the Chicago River Friday evening.

"Thank you to everyone for your remarkable outpouring of love, support and leads to help bring Iñaki home. We're sad to share that divers recovered Iñaki's body from the Chicago River near the 1100 block of S. Wells St. this evening, Friday, Nov. 5. Iñaki's family said they are beyond grateful for your support and prayers, and they appreciate the space to process this news," the Bascaran family said in a statement.

Authorities said Bascaran was recovered from the river at approximately 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Wells.

He was found unresponsive and has been pronounced dead, according to police.

According to authorities, Bascaran, a graduate of the University of Illinois, hadn't been heard from since early Sunday morning. Bascaran was last seen at Celeste, located in the 100 block of West Hubbard, and family say that they have not heard from him since he left that location.

Bascaran’s father José spoke to reporters outside of Celeste, the bar in the 100 block of West Hubbard where his son had gone with three friends on Saturday evening.

"He's a really good kid. This is not something that he would do," José Bascaran said. "There's a reason he's not getting in contact with us."

Inaki Bascaran’s father Jose speaks out ahead of a search of Chicago’s River North neighborhood after his son was reported missing over the weekend.

He says that his son was last seen by his friends at approximately 11:30 p.m. After sending multiple text messages that he had tried unsuccessfully to get back into the bar, he called his roommate just after midnight to tell him that he was next to a Walgreen's, and that he was coming home.

After that, his family believes that his phone died, because all calls and text messages sent to him since that time were left unanswered and unread.

Monday's search focused on alleyways near the bar where he was last seen. The family also told a local law firm that they would search on Lower Wacker Drive for signs of the 23-year-old.