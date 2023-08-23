List of Chicago cooling centers ahead of excessive heat warning, sweltering temperatures

The city of Chicago has activated additional cooling centers and extended cooling center hours ahead of an excessive heat warning that will soon go into effect for all of Northeastern Illinois.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, an excessive heat warning for all of northeastern Illinois and much of northwest Indiana will go into effect, with the National Weather Service warning of "dangerously hot conditions" and heat index values of between 105 and 115 degrees.

Th excessive heat warning will remain in effect for all areas until 8 p.m. Thursday, the NWS said.

According to officials, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 98 degrees in the afternoon, with heat indices between 105 and 115 degrees.

"It's going to get downright brutal later this afternoon," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, as forecast models showed a dewpoint temperature of 80 degrees by 1 p.m. Wednesday.

According to city officials, the following Chicago cooling centers and senior centers will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave. (24 Hours)

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave

Regional Service Centers



Southeast - 1767 E. 79th Street

Southwest - 6117 S. Kedzie Avenue

Central West - 2102 W. Ogden Avenue

Northeast - 2019 W. Lawrence Avenue

Northwest - 3160 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Renaissance Court - 78 E. Washington Street (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Satellite Senior Centers

