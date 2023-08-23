List of Chicago cooling centers ahead of excessive heat warning, sweltering temperatures

The city of Chicago has activated additional cooling centers and extended cooling center hours ahead of an excessive heat warning that will soon go into effect for all of Northeastern Illinois.
Beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, an excessive heat warning for all of northeastern Illinois and much of northwest Indiana will go into effect, with the National Weather Service warning of "dangerously hot conditions" and heat index values of between 105 and 115 degrees.
Th excessive heat warning will remain in effect for all areas until 8 p.m. Thursday, the NWS said.
According to officials, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 98 degrees in the afternoon, with heat indices between 105 and 115 degrees.
"It's going to get downright brutal later this afternoon," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, as forecast models showed a dewpoint temperature of 80 degrees by 1 p.m. Wednesday.
According to city officials, the following Chicago cooling centers and senior centers will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
- Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street
- Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave. (24 Hours)
- King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove
- North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.
- South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
- Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave
Regional Service Centers
- Southeast - 1767 E. 79th Street
- Southwest - 6117 S. Kedzie Avenue
- Central West - 2102 W. Ogden Avenue
- Northeast - 2019 W. Lawrence Avenue
- Northwest - 3160 N. Milwaukee Avenue
- Renaissance Court - 78 E. Washington Street (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Satellite Senior Centers
- Pilsen - 2121 South Morgan
- West Town - 1615 West Chicago Ave.
- North Center - 4040 North Oakley
- Norwood Park - 5801 North Natoma
- Portage Park - 4100 North Long
- Abbott Park - 49 East 95th St.
- Chatham Park - 8300 South Cottage Grove
- Roseland - 10426 South Michigan
- Garfield Ridge - 5674-B South Archer
- Kelvyn Park - 2715 North Cicero
- Auburn Gresham - 1040 West 79th St.
- Englewood - 653-657 West 63rd St.
- Austin – 5071 West Congress Parkway
- Edgewater – 5917 North Broadway
- South Chicago – 9233 South Burley