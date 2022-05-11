Full Lineup For Riot Fest in Chicago Revealed, Tickets On Sale Now

Riot Fest, an independent multi-day punk and alternative music festival taking place in Chicago Sept. 16-18 has released its full lineup.

The festival had previously released a partial lineup, but additional artists were announced on Wednesday.

The three-day music festival on the city's west side in Douglass Park will be headlined by My Chemical Romance Friday, Misfits on Saturday and Nine Inch Nails Sunday.

Other artists throughout the weekend include Portugal. The Man, Alkaline Trio, Bleachers, Less Than Jake, Yellowcard, Lucky Boys Confusion, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World and more.

The full lineup is below.

The Riot Fest lineup is here! We'll see you September 16-18, 2022 at Douglass Park in Chicago. 1-day, 2-day, and 3-day passes are ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/3LIl1zcbyd pic.twitter.com/wuJBKf0tnN — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) May 11, 2022

Tickets for all three days are on sale now.

Single day passes start at $99.98, two-day passes start at $198.98 and three-day passes start at $299.98. Upgrades like VIP, Deluxe and Ultimate tickets, which include perks like lounge access, open bar, gourmet meals and private cabanas range from $149.98-$849.98

Founded in 2005 in Chicago, Riot Fest features carnival Rides, food, vendors, sideshow performer and more.