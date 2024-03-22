See the full course for 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Thousands of runners will fill the streets of Chicago this weekend for the 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, a city tradition honoring runners' excitement for the annual return of outdoor running.

The race’s 8K run and 2-mile walk each begin and end in Grant Park but go in opposite directions after the start line. Runners will run left into the Loop and walkers will head toward the Lakefront Trail.

Here’s the map of the full 2024 Shamrock Shuffle course with a description below.

Shuffle runners will head up Columbus Drive and take a left on Grand Avenue. Once hitting State Street, runners will turn and look out for the turn on Wacker Drive.

Once runners get to the crossing at Wacker Drive and Washington Boulevard, they will turn left on Washington and keep going until they hit State Street again. Runners continue on State until they hit Jackson Boulevard and follow it until they get to Franklin Street.

From Franklin the runners will continue to Harrison Street and then to Michigan Avenue. After running down Michigan, the runners will turn onto Roosevelt Road until they hit Grant Park.

Walkers, for their route, will head up Columbus Drive, turn right onto Randolph Street and follow the Lakefront Trail back to Grant Park.

For a closer look at the routes, check out the 2024 Shamrock Shuffle course map.

According to the race website, runners must complete "the full event distance, start line to finish line, within the event time requirement of 1 hour and 15 minutes (1:15:59) for the 8K Run ... and 1 hour (1:00:59) for the 2-Mile Walk."

Each race will have a guided path and volunteers along the way at aid stations and on standby to meet any of the participants’ needs.

The 8K run will have two aid stations, offering Gatorade Endurance Formula, water, medical support and toilet facilities. The 2-Mile Walk will have one on-course aid station, which will offer water and toilet facilities.

To learn more about the courses, and what to expect on race-day, see here.

The 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will kick off at 8:25 a.m. on March 24. To watch the race live, go to the NBC Chicago News streaming channel, nbcchicago.com or telemundochicago.com between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.