Frontier Airlines Launches Non-Stop Flight From Midway Airport to Jamaica

To celebrate the route's addition, Frontier is offering fares as low as $159

By Matt Stefanski

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is now offering non-stop service from Chicago's Midway International Airport to Jamaica, the airline announced.

The new route began Saturday, with the once-weekly flight from Midway departing for Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. To celebrate the route's addition, Frontier is offering introductory fares as low as $159.

While the airline has stated the route is seasonal, it's unclear when specifically it will be offered. Frontier says that "frequency and times are subject to change" and directs travelers to check its website for additional information.

