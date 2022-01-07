Freezing Rain, Drizzle Could Lead to Slick Road Conditions in Chicago Area Saturday

After days of blistery cold conditions, Chicago will soon see relief as it relates to temperatures, but the winter weather troubles won't subside just yet.

If the bone-chilling weather wasn't enough, freezing drizzle is expected through portions of the weekend, resulting in potentially-hazardous road conditions.

Drizzle and light rain are poised to arrive in the afternoon to evening hours throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory has been issued from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday for DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall and LaSalle counties as well as portions of Cook and Will counties in Illinois, the NWS stated. The advisory also includes Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

With temperatures below freezing, drizzle will likely make for icy conditions, particularly on sidewalks, parking lots, bridges, overpasses and secondary roads.

While air temperatures are set to climb above freezing in the evening, ground and payment temperatures may not increase as quickly, resulting in icy conditions on untreated areas, forecasters said.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time, check conditions before driving and slow down while on the road.

Once the weather system moves out, the Chicago area will have one more day of well-below-average temperatures.

Highs will once again be in the teens on Monday, but then temps will slowly begin to warm up, likely reaching back into the 30s by Wednesday.