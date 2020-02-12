Foxx Comments on New Smollett Indictment

For the first time since new indictments were handed down by a special prosecutor against Jussie Smollett, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx is speaking out about the case.

Foxx, whose office dropped the original charges against the former “Empire” actor says she will not challenge Special Prosecutor Dan Webb’s decision to file new charges for allegedly making false claims to police that he was a victim of a hate crime. “We will see how it plays out,” Foxx said. “The special prosecutor is obviously going to look at the facts, the evidence and the law and made a decision to prosecute.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is also not surprised the Special Prosecutor reached the same conclusion as the original Grand Jury. “I think the evidence before was incredibly compelling,” she said at an event marking the groundbreaking for a new development.

Smollett’s legal team has said the indictments raise serious questions about the integrity of the investigation that lead to renewed charges against the actor, while Foxx’s supporters have questioned the timing of the announcement. Today Foxx too raised questions about when the decision was made to release the news. “We have an election that is coming up in the next five weeks,” she said. “ I would certainly hope that the decision that was made in this case was based on the facts.”

The office of the special prosecutor has openly complained about its ability to get the documentation it says it needs to determine of there was wrongdoing in the initial decision to drop t he charges against Smollett. Today Foxx said her office is “cooperating as best we can, and our folks will be huddling up to make sure that he has everything he needs.”

Smollett is due back in court February 24th to answer the new charges. Currently, he is being sued by the city of Chicago to recover the costs of its investigation.