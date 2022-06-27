Fox News Analyst Grieves Loss of Teen Brother Killed in Morgan Park Shooting

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell expressed despair following the shooting death of his 18-year-old brother in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, calling the day when his brother died last week "the worst day of my existence."

In a tweet Saturday, Caldwell, a Chicago native, said he received a call that his teenage baby brother was murdered on the city's South Side.

"Never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him," he continued. "Please keep my family in your prayers."

Yesterday was the worst day of my existence. I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother was murdered on the south side of Chicago. Never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him 😭. Please keep my family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/vtbU7qzcUa — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) June 25, 2022

According to police, Christian Caldwell, 18, was killed in a shooting at approximately 2:06 a.m. Friday in the 11400 block of South Vincennes. Authorities revealed Christian and two others were outside with a group of people when they were shot by an unidentified male offender. Following the shooting, the suspect entered a black sedan and fled eastbound.

Christian was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man and 25-year-old woman also sustained injuries in the shooting. No arrests had been made as of Monday evening.

Gianno told Fox News he wants those responsible for his brother's death to "turn themselves in" and be "brought to justice" but added that he also hopes "they can be rehabilitated."

"I never, ever, ever thought that my baby brother, just turned 18, would ever be in this situation. We've never had anybody murdered in our family, and we've been through very, very tragic things," he told Fox News. "God has always shielded each and every one of us, so I can't understand how this happened. I'm trying to get the details to understand fully what's going on here."