Fox Lake Community in Shock After Fight Between Brothers Ends in Gunfire

A dispute between brothers ended in gunfire at Docker's Restaurant in suburban Fox Lake, with one man dead and another suffering critical injuries.

The shooting occurred Tuesday at approximately 1 p.m. at the restaurant, a popular family-owned eatery on Grand Avenue.

The police chief says customers were inside at the time of the shooting, with many unaware of what was going on. He says the argument started in the kitchen area, and may have been over money.

“ One of the brothers ...a former coowner, came into the restaurant,” Jimmy Lee said. “Mario, the owner, came outside and fled. He was found with gunshot wounds. His brother came out after him and shot himself."

The brothers are identified as 56-year-old Mario Martinez, the owner of the restaurant. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Marciano Martinez, who is a former coowner of the restaurant, is believed to have died by suicide after the shooting.

Now, a community is in mourning and in shock after the shooting. Norine Hileman says Mario is like her son.

“He is my best friend,” said Hileman. “He calls me every single day and asks, 'Mom, how are you? Mom, you need anything?'"

Several schools were placed on precautionary lockdowns, with police saying there was never any danger to the public.

The investigation continues with family members and workers still to be interviewed.

