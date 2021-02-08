Former CTU President Karen Lewis Dies After Years-Long Battle With Brain Cancer

Former Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis passed away Sunday following a years-long battle with brain cancer, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

"Long live the memory of Karen Lewis, who joined the ancestors last night," spokesperson Stephanie Gadlin wrote on Facebook. "She was a champion of the people. What a beautiful, funny and strong woman this was. I was honored to be her voice and back up during her tenure as president of the Chicago Teachers Union. She made it what it is today. I am so saddened right now, and I send love and light to her husband, stepchildren, grandchildren and loved ones."

Lewis, who retired from her role in CTU in 2018 to focus on her health, was first diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer, in 2015 as she was considering a run for Chicago mayor. In 2017, the one-time chemistry teacher revealed she suffered a stroke.

The fiery Lewis was known for speaking her mind. She led the Chicago Teachers Union and its 32,000 members in a style hadn’t been seen in years and tangled with then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Lewis motivated and mobilized her teachers, first in the spring of 2011 at Grant Park, previewing the first Chicago teachers strike in 25 years.

Teachers walked out for days in 2012, filling Chicago streets and using the bargaining process to force conversations on how those broader issues affected their students.

The Chicago union wasn't the first to use that strategy. But its leadership, including Lewis, acted when teachers nationwide felt unions' political power and clout had been severely weakened, said John Rogers, a professor of education at the University of California, Los Angeles.

"Chicago was a dramatic moment, when this set of ideas coalesced and was enacted and then caught the attention of other unions," Rogers said.

In the years since the 2012 Chicago strike, teachers clad in red have flooded state Capitols in right-to-work states including West Virginia to protest years of cutbacks in school funding.

Lewis' death comes at a pivotal moment for teachers in Chicago as the union and district work to end a weekslong battle over returning to work in the coronavirus pandemic.

"May her memory be a blessing," said current CTU President Jesse Sharkey.

Although the union wouldn’t pay for it, Lewis underwent weight loss surgery in Mexico in 2018 and within months lost 100 pounds.

“It’s the quality of life,” she said following the procedure. “I feel really good.”

Besides teaching, Lewis loved the opera, spoke fluent Italian and was a gourmet cook. She always imagined she had more work to do.